Ana Luisa signs wholesale partnership with Nordstrom for nationwide rollout

Ana Luisa may be coming to a Nordstrom near you, as the direct-to-consumer jewelry brand has entered into a wholesale partnership with the US department store chain.

The agreement sees Ana Luisa launch in 25 Nordstrom stores across the country, including locations in California, New Jersey, Florida, and Illinois. Ana Luisa's wholesale launch comes a few months after the brand opened its second physical store in New York City. It is in line with its broader retail strategy to strengthen its physical presence throughout the nation.

Nordstrom to offer Ana Luisa in 25 stores nationwide

"Nordstrom was a natural fit for Ana Luisa's first national wholesale rollout due to our shared commitment to quality, discovery, and an elevated yet approachable customer experience," said Adam Bohbot, co-founder of Ana Luisa, to FashionUnited on the partnership. "Their ability to introduce new brands with purpose and context felt aligned with how we've grown Ana Luisa online—with intention, not noise."

Ana Luisa signs wholesale partnership with Nordstrom Credits: Ana Luisa

Marking a key milestone in the brand's long-term vision, 'to bring responsibly crafted jewelry to more people in more places, without compromising on values or price,' the wholesale agreement with Nordstrom offers Ana Luisa scale to grow its physical presence while maintaining its integrity and values.

Ana Luisa worked closely with the Nordstrom team to create a unique in-store experience that reflects its core values of timeless design, responsible production, and everyday luxury.

"Together, we've built product stories that help customers easily layer, stack, and mix metals, making styling feel effortless and personal," explains Bohbot. "The curated assortment is designed to invite discovery while encouraging self-expression. As we expand, we're exploring seasonal edits tailored to the Nordstrom customer."

Ana Luisa signs wholesale partnership with Nordstrom Credits: Ana Luisa

Ana Luisa expands US retail presence with Nordstrom wholesale partnership

Applying lessons learned from its DTC model to its wholesale strategy, namely move fast, stay close to the customer, and obsess over storytelling, Ana Luisa underwent an intermediary phase with Nordstrom's marketplace model before launching in stores. Testing product-market fit, pricing, and storytelling in a lower-risk environment beforehand was key for the brand.

"The performance and customer response validated the opportunity and gave us confidence in a broader rollout," said Bohbot. "Now, we're bringing that same data-driven merchandising, tight SKU curation, and repeatable visual identity into every retail door."

In a time when many retailers are worried about what the future may hold, Ana Luisa is focused on growth. Over the last six months, the brand has been proactively testing its internal processes and developing a structure to accommodate the inevitable retail growth.

Ana Luisa signs wholesale partnership with Nordstrom Credits: Ana Luisa

"Our timeline for onboarding new retail partners is 'NOW,'" said Brad Owings, Vice President of Wholesale at Ana Luisa, to FashionUnited. "Our Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy focuses on partnering with preferred retail partners, the best retailers throughout the country.

"Whether it's a jewelry store, gift store, or boutique, we know that in every community across the country, consumers love to shop local. We want to provide that omnichannel experience for the consumer, and we're focused on controlled scalability, at a fast pace."

"Making Ana Luisa available in Nordstrom is a huge step for us," concluded Bohbot. "We founded Ana Luisa on the belief that everyone deserves access to beautiful, high-quality jewelry they can feel good about wearing. To now be on shelves at one of the most trusted retailers in the country—it's a milestone we're incredibly proud of."