Animal launch new-look website

Lifestyle brand, Animal have launched a new-look website in the hope of aiding their customer journey and digital presence.

The website’s navigation has been simplified, search functionality improved and a seamless checkout process has been achieved, with a particular focus on the mobile site.

The website also features a blog with news, events, design & inspiration, “blurring the lines between storytelling and e-commerce has meant speaking directly to our customer user journeys through great content. The site now has a great mix, including our new AW17 collection,” said Kellie Parsons, Marketing Director at Animal.

“We didn’t want to launch just another online store. We wanted to create a site that was more than just an ecommerce site; reflecting how Animal is more than just a lifestyle brand,” added Parsons.

The news follows CEO Dominic Langan’s plans to turn Animal into a 100 million pound turnover business, he told Drapers, adding that the brand would focus on “contemporary designs in technical fabrics, moving away from blanket discounts and looking at shop fits.”

Animal was launched 30 years ago in 1987, with just a watch. The brand grew to make clothes, and accessories and continues to focus on passion for adventure.

Photo courtesy of Animal