Animal opens first outlet store

Coastal lifestyle clothing brand Animal has opened its first UK outlet store at Caledonia Park in Scotland.

Animal has opened a 1,504 square foot store at the designer village in Scotland, offering menswear, womenswear, accessories and footwear.

The fashion brand joins the likes of brands such as Dune, Police, Nike and Hugo Boss as the designer outlet continues to diversify its retail offering.

Matthew Howard, head of property asset management at Railpen, added: “Securing an outlet first for such a well-known and reputable brand elevates Caledonia Park’s offer to new heights and highlights Railpen’s ability to continually diversify the destination’s line-up.

“Last year, Caledonia Park signed the first outlet store for Johnston’s of Elgin following our extensive revitalisation of the scheme, and it’s great to see this momentum continuing and prompting other brands to make the same move.”

Animal was relaunched for summer 2021 by Mountain Warehouse with a focus on trend-led, eco-friendly products inspired by the brand’s board sports heritage, utilising sustainable fabrics such as Tencel Lyocell in its ranges.