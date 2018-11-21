Anine Bing to open first store in the UK

US womenswear label Anine Bing is set to open its first store in the UK, in London’s Mayfair next month in time for Christmas.

The premium label has taken a 10-year lease on a two-storey unit located at 3 Grosvenor Street. Formerly occupied by Starbucks, the 1,340 square foot store spans across the ground floor and basement.

The store is prominently located at the corner of Grosvenor Street and Avery Row, close to the new Crossrail station and numerous major brands including Smythson, Phillip Plein, Breitling, Jigsaw, Agent Provocateur, Apostrophe and Mulberry.

Oliver Green, director in the Central London retail team at Savills, said in a statement: “We are delighted to have secured this deal with Annie Bing for its first store in the UK. The aspirational luxury brand’s decision on location underlines the depth of demand from fashion retailers for space just off the prime pitch of Bond Street.”

Founded in 2012 by husband and wife duo, Anine Bing, founder and chief creative officer, and Nicolai Nielsen, founder and chief executive officer, is inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, and aims to offer women wardrobe essentials and statement pieces.

The brand, which has the backing of Index Ventures, Greycroft Partners and Felix Capital, who also back businesses such as Farfetch, Glossier and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, is sold in more than 300 boutiques around the world and has eight flagship stores in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid and Berlin.

The store was let by Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, represented by Savills. Anine Bing was represented by PF Retail.

Image: courtesy of Anine Bing