Anita Dongre launches flagship store in NY

Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, whose designs have been worn by Kate Middleton and Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, is opening a flagship store in New York. The shop will occupy three storeys, spanning over 4,500 square feet, and house Dongre’s three collections: bridal, ready-to-wear and sustainable fashion.
Last year, Dongre launched her first store in New York, but it is entirely dedicated to her sustainable line Grassroots, which aims to “revive, sustain and empower” independent craftspeople who use centuries-old techniques. The brand promotes fair wages and the reversal of negative effects of labor migration.
"I’ve always loved the multicultural vibe of New York City and I'm extremely excited to take Indian Bridal couture to New York. Earlier brides had to travel to India, in order to visit my store. I also feel a sense of pride in taking Indian fashion to the city of dreams – New York", said Dongre in a statement.
Architecture matches Anita Dongre’s collections in new flagship store
Located in a classic house at 473 West Broadway, Dongre’s flagship store catched the eye not only for the clothes, but also for the architecture. Each floor is dedicated to a particular brand, with matching decor. The top floor, which houses the bridal line, recreates the architecture of Rajasthan, with its arches, niches, nooks and corners.
The lower level, dedicated to menswear, is decorated in more somber tones, with dark grey floors and traditional Indian tile-framed mirrors.
The ground floor will sell items for the Grassroots line, and sustainability is also the name of the game when it comes to decor: it features elements in cork, sustainably sourced wood and fixtures with brass hardware.
Founded in 1995, Anita Dongre is one of India’s leading fashion houses, with 1090 points of sale in 105 cities. Its first international store was opened in Mauritius in 2013. Her brand rose to international prominence in 2016, after Kate Middleton wore one of her designs in an official visit to India and Bhutan. More recently, queen Mathilde of Belgium also wore a piece by Dongre in a state visit to India.
