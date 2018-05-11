Anita Dongre launches flagship store in NY

Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, whose designs have been worn by Kate Middleton and Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, is opening a flagship store in New York. The shop will occupy three storeys, spanning over 4,500 square feet, and house Dongre’s three collections: bridal, ready-to-wear and sustainable fashion.

Last year, Dongre launched her first store in New York, but it is entirely dedicated to her sustainable line Grassroots, which aims to “revive, sustain and empower” independent craftspeople who use centuries-old techniques. The brand promotes fair wages and the reversal of negative effects of labor migration.

"I’ve always loved the multicultural vibe of New York City and I'm extremely excited to take Indian Bridal couture to New York. Earlier brides had to travel to India, in order to visit my store. I also feel a sense of pride in taking Indian fashion to the city of dreams – New York", said Dongre in a statement.