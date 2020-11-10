Anne Klein to retail through Facebook Shop's live in-app shopping

Facebook has selected Anne Klein as one of the exclusive brands that will debut Facebook Shop's live in-app shopping. The womenswear brand will host a four-part series of live shopping events with exclusive promotions and products. The items can be purchased in-app on Facebook during the live stream.

"We are excited to be among a limited group of brands partnering with Facebook to launch Facebook Shop's live shopping program for the holiday season," Effy Zinkin, COO of Anne Klein's parent company, WHP Global, said in a statement. "Live shopping is a fast-emerging method of digital commerce and offers the Anne Klein customer a new way to shop the brand in a place we know they are already engaging."

The first of Anne Klein's shopping live streams will launch today, November 10. Hosted by the founder's granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubinstein, each webisode will feature candid interactive conversations with women making a difference in their community during the pandemic. The following three webisodes will air on November 27, November 30 and December 12.

"Facebook's new Shop feature provides an exciting real-time opportunity to engage with our customers, which today, as we know, is critical to do," Rubinstein added. "This is not only the next wave of shopping, but also provides another way to honor my grandmother's legacy, by recognizing and giving a voice to special women who are doing amazing things for their communities."

Image: WHP Global