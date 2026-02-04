Anta to open first US store, doubling down on American market

Anta is doubling down on the US market with the opening of its first flagship store in the region. Days after the Chinese sportswear giant snapped up a majority stake in Puma, the company is now set to embark on a new journey; tackling the North American retail market.

Located in Beverly Hills, the store will serve as Anta’s US brand hub and a physical reflection of its performance innovation and global vision. The site spans up to 3,000 square feet, and will offer a curated selection across Anta’s product category, from performance running to lifestyle footwear.

An opening ceremony for the store will take place on February 13, with NBA stars Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson on hand as Anta’s signature athletes for an official ribbon cutting.

While already operating over 12,000 stores in China, this new US location displays Anta’s long-term commitment to the market, a press release stated. It thus acts as the foundation for future brand expansion, athlete partnerships, and consumer engagement nationwide.

The announcement comes days after Anta entered an agreement to acquire a 29.06 percent equity interest in Puma, making it the largest shareholder in the German sportswear brand. The group said the move was part of a globalisation strategy, building on its portfolio that already exists of Fila, Descente and Jack Wolfskin.