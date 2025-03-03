Tala to open debut UK flagship store on Carnaby Street

British activewear brand Tala is set to open its first-ever retail store in the UK this spring. Located on Carnaby Street, in London, the 2,000 square foot store will span two floors.

A milestone for the digitally-focused brand, the debut store opening sees builds on Tala’s first foray into physical retail. In May 2024, Tala opened a series of shop-in-shops across various Selfridges locations, as the brand sought to invest in more immersive and hands-on shopping experiences with its customers.

Tala to open London flagship store this spring

“The opening of our flagship store is a celebration of TALA’s growth, and given Carnaby Street’s International footfall, a strategic move to solidify our presence both in the UK retail market and with International customers,” said Morgan Fowles, CEO at Tala, in a statement.

“Carnaby Street has long been a destination for innovative and leading brands, and this location allows us to engage directly with customers whilst complementing our strong e-commerce offering. Our customers have told us resoundingly, including via our success at Selfridges stores across the UK, that they still love shopping in physical stores.”

“Carnaby Street is an incredibly exciting and well-aligned place to open our first retail store and is a key milestone in the multi-channel and international growth strategy we’re rapidly executing to support the demand for our brand and products.”

The opening of the new flagship store on Carnaby Street marks the next stage in Tala’s retail expansion and builds on its ambitious growth strategy which is supported by its most recent 5 million pound funding. Led by Pembroke VCT, alongside Venrex and Active Partners back in July 2024, the investment round allowed Tala to explore more opportunities for a physical retail presence and continue to scale both domestically and internationally.

“Launching our first flagship store in London is a dream come true for Tala,” added founder Grace Beverly, in a statement. “Carnaby Street is steeped in retail history and creativity, making it the perfect place to deepen our connection with our amazing community. This space will be about more than just shopping; it will also be about inviting our customers to step into the world of Tala with community events and in-store experiences. I'm most excited for visitors to feel the quality of our products, experience our designs in a new way, and interact with the brand in a space that offers a rich, 360-degree Tala experience.”

William Oliver, director of retail and restaurant leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Tala to Carnaby Street as their offer aligns with this principle perfectly, and Carnaby Street’s heritage, global visitor appeal, and pull for like-minded retailers have made it first choice.”

“Introducing a Tala flagship here is recognition of how important physical retail is for digitally native brands and Carnaby Street’s unique ability to champion leading innovators while creating a quality, exciting offer for its international catchment.”