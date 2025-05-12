Anthropologie to open first store in the North West

US fashion and lifestyle brand Anthropologie has announced it will be opening its first store in the North West of England this autumn at Liverpool One.

The Liverpool store will mark the brand’s eighteenth UK store and will span 7,000 square feet, across one floor, with 5,000 square feet of trading space.

The new location is being designed to offer customers an immersive retail experience and will be “thoughtfully designed to reflect the creative spirit of both the brand and the city,” said Anthropologie in the press release.

The store will feature home, accessories and clothing, including Anthropologie’s own-label fashion collections, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice, alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Anthropologie SS25 campaign Credits: Anthropologie

Matt Hilgeman, managing director at Anthropologie International, said: “We’re excited to be bringing Anthropologie to Liverpool with our first standalone store in the North West.

“Creativity is at the heart of everything we do - from our product curation to the in-store experience - so opening in a city with such a rich cultural identity feels like a natural fit. We can’t wait to welcome the local community into our space.”

The Liverpool store will create 18 new jobs for the local community, including a store manager, assistant store manager, visual coordinator, and display coordinator.

Rob Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool One Landsec, added: “2025 is a year of huge momentum at Liverpool One. Anthropologie is yet another leading international retailer that aligns perfectly with the calibre of brands at the destination, further cementing Liverpool One as the UK’s hot spot for the best names in retail and providing more unique reasons to visit.”