Antler opens pop-up in Selfridges

British luggage brand Antler has opened its first bespoke retail activation since its rebrand in 2023 in Selfridges London.

Located on the lower ground floor of the luxury department store, the Antler pop-up coincides with the brand’s 110th anniversary and showcases its new Icon collection, featuring a range of luggage options, as well as its packing cubes, accessories, and the new Discovery backpack.

The pop-up features an innovative build with a modular design that uses sustainably sourced oak, enabling it to have a second life and be reconfigured for different spaces and future pop-ups planned across the UK.

Antler Selfridges pop-up Credits: Antler

Kirsty Gleene, managing director at Antler, said in a statement: “As one of our strategic wholesale partners I’m delighted to see the new Icon collection launch in Selfridges London.

"Our new Icon collection represents the perfect merging of style and practicality, a result of the brand’s 110 years of experience as the British travel brand.”

The Antler pop-up at Selfridges will run until June 28, targeting shoppers ahead of the summer travel season.

Antler Selfridges pop-up Credits: Antler