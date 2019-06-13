Anuschka to sell handbag and footwear lines through HSN

Premium leather goods brand Anuschka has announced a new retail partnership. The family-run brand will begin selling its hand-painted handbags and art-applied shoes through HSN on June 18.

The brand currently distributes its product line through select boutique retailers and direct-to-consumer its own website. Its collections, which include women's shoes, handbags, wallets and small leather goods such as coin purses, eyeglass cases and phone wallers, retail between 24 and 378 dollars.

"We felt that HSN would be the perfect home for Anuschka as we continue our journey," Anuschka's CEO and designer Bhaskar Basu said in a statement. "Our shared values and desire to deliver joy will resonate with our vast family of passionate collectors, presenting a new platform for Anuschka like never before."

Basu added, "HSN is a true reflection of its audience. They listen to their customers, understand them and value them. They actively work to earn trust and deliver joy."

Photo: Anuschka press release