Anya Hindmarch launches ‘Village’ retail concept

British fashion designer Anya Hindmarch has opened The Village, a new retail concept on the Cadogan Estate in Chelsea, London.

The five-store village is described by the designer on her website as the “realisation of a long held dream” and the culmination of two years of work to bring the brand’s playful style to life through evolving retail spaces.

Located on Pont Street, just off Sloane Street, which is the original home of the brand, the Anya Hindmarch village features a café, alongside stores to showcase her labelling collection, bespoke pieces and sustainability ethos, as well as an “ever-evolving” village hall concept space.

Commenting on the retail concept, Anya Hindmarch, said in a statement: “I feel that the next ten years are going to be about ‘localisation’ not ‘globalisation’ and it feels so right to return to the Brand’s roots here on the Cadogan Estate and to realise my dream of The Village. If retail is to exist in a digital world, there needs to be a reason to visit.”

Image: courtesy of Cadogan/Anya Hindmarch

Hindmarch, known for her quirky and humorous approach to handbag design, states that the new retail experience will offer a “special place where the brand can focus all of its creative energy, a place to meet, collaborate and share both in person and virtually,” in a post-pandemic world.

The Village is a collection of five neighbouring Anya Hindmarch stores and consists of:

The Anya Café - an all-day café at the heart of The Village inspired by the quintessential British café of old but reimagined with the brand’s trademark humour.

The Village Hall - an ever-evolving concept space launching as the ‘Anya Hair Salon – Shampoo and Therapy’ to celebrate the publication of the designer’s first book, ‘If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair.’

The Plastic Store - a space to showcase and collaborate with others focused on issues of sustainability, circularity and the reduction of plastic consumption. It will also be the destination for the ‘I Am A Plastic Bag’ collection, made from an innovative cotton-canvas feel fabric entirely created from recycled plastic bottles.

The Labelled Store – a store dedicated to the art of organisation offering the best-selling Labelled collection, a system of cases and bags. There is also an on-site embosser offering personalisation.

The Bespoke Store – the brand’s very first store that opened in 1996 will continue to offer personalised pieces.

Cadogan’s chief executive, Hugh Seaborn, added: “Our overarching objective is to ensure the long-term vibrancy of Chelsea – we are completely behind projects that capture and contribute to this spirit. We have been in discussions with Anya on this for a few years now and it’s fantastic to see it become a reality, at a time that the creativity, innovation and community focus she brings is more vital than ever.

“Anya has always been an industry leader – from her sustainability projects to the ‘direct to consumer’ show approach. We are delighted to see her bring that unique sense of joy, playfulness and particular wit to the neighbourhood.”

