Anya Hindmarch to donate all Black Friday profits

Anya Hindmarch has joined the roster of brands boycotting Black Friday this year, and has instead announced another initiative. The luxury handbag brand will donate all profits made during the busy shopping event to charity.

All of the brand's profits made from sale between November 27 and November 29 will be donated to the charity Voice For Nature. The organization promotes positive environmental change towards global sustainability.

To further this cause, Anya Hindmarch has also created "The Conscious Edit," a selection of items made with recycled nylon, recycled plastic bottles and leather diverted from landfill.

“‘Never waste a good crisis’ they say. There is nothing good about this crisis. Change takes time and we are far from perfect, but I hope that little by little, we can keep improving the way we work and the impression we leave,” the designer commented in a press release.

Image: Anya Hindmarch