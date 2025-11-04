Apparel Group India expands portfolio with Levi's Kids launch

Apparel Group India has expanded its partnership with the iconic global denim brand, Levi’s, by launching Levi's Kids in the Indian market. Recognising India as a key Asian market, this move introduces the celebrated brand's children's clothing line to the country for the first time.

Apparel Group India officially announced the introduction of Levi’s Kids in India via a post on LinkedIn, calling the move a "new chapter in our partnership with the iconic global denim brand." The company further stated that the launch "reinforces our commitment to expanding our global brand portfolio and delivering world-class lifestyle experiences for every age."

The new collection offers durable and comfortable apparel for boys and girls, featuring classic Levi’s design elements like signature red tabs and sustainable materials, all tailored for the everyday practicality needed by children and families.

This strategic launch supports Apparel Group India’s goal to diversify its portfolio of international fashion brands and is set to make Levi's Kids products available through select retail stores and online channels, initially targeting major metropolitan and urban centers.