Appear Here launches ‘Space for Ideas’ competition

Appear Here, the marketplace for short-term retail space, has announced the launch of its second ‘Space for Ideas’ competition, which looks to discover the next three “big retail ideas”.

The competition offers emerging brands and young designers with the chance to win a two-week, rent free flagship space in London, Paris and New York, as well as mentorship, design advice and budget to bring their idea to life.

The winners will have 3,000 pounds to spend as well as 7,800 pounds in design services from a leading retail design agency to help execute the vision, and Square POS and payment support technology including contactless and chip reader, dock and an iPad Air.

Appear Here founder and chief executive, Ross Bailey, said: “There is a magic in making an idea come to life. Which is why we want to give visionary designers, talented entrepreneurs, and budding creatives the chance to show the world what their ideas can do. We're looking for people who can create something truly unique in their space.

“At Appear Here we believe that when the right idea hits the right space, at the right time, great things can happen. When you think that brands like Paul Smith have managed to build global empires off the back of a market stall, or even Appear Here's own conception, which was sparked off the back of a small shop for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, it's exciting to think what Space for Ideas can achieve by connecting these ideas to spaces in the world's best cities.”

This years judging panel includes fashion and commerce names including Neil Blumenthal, co-founder of Warby Parker, Natalie Massenet, Nick Jones, founder of Soho House, and Ajaz Ahmed, founder of AKQA.

“Space for Ideas helps talented people turn ideas into reality. As an entrepreneur, I’m inspired by the energy and innovation that bubbles up through competition,” said Blumenthal.

Ahmed added: “Everything a brand does tells a story and the memorable stories are the ones told with simplicity and emotional resonance. A physical space is a canvas for awe and wonder. I’m excited to see what the next generation of visionaries create for Appear Here’s Space for Ideas competition.”

The competition is open until September 15, with the three winners set to be announced on September 21. Their store doors will then open to the public on October 18 – November 1.

Through Appear Here, brands like Littlesmith, Away and Mr. Doodle have scaled fast. Previous Space for Ideas winner Porterlight Bicycles, a custom cargo bike company, also secured an exclusive contract with Deliveroo and received international media attention, including a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 list for chief executive Lawrence Brand.

Launched in 2013, Appear Here has more than 4,000 retail spaces listed on its marketplace as of April 2017 in the UK, France and New York.

