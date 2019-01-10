Appear Here launches third Space for Ideas competition

Appear Here, the leading marketplace for short-term retail space, has opened its third Space for Ideas competition, offering four aspiring entrepreneurs to win a two-week free store in the centre of London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles.

The competition to discover and launch the next big retail idea, comes as Appear Here reveals that demand for shop space has grown by 296 percent in the UK during 2018, and they are calling on designers, creatives, emerging brands and entrepreneurs to apply for the chance to win free prime retail space.

Space for Ideas will give four ideas a two-week flagship store space in either London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles in 2019, as well as providing each winner with mentorship, design advice and budget to bring their ideas to life.

Ross Bailey, founder of Appear Here, said in a statement: “We’re proud to announce that Space for Ideas is back. Offering entrepreneurs, emerging brands and young designers the chance to unlock their space, start their dream and create something incredible.

“I truly believe that the right idea, given the right space to grow, has the power to change the world. As retail undergoes a period of unprecedented change, providing a platform for transformational ideas has never been more important.”

When discussing what Bailey wants to see from entries he stated “ideas that embody the need for human experience and showmanship”.

Bailey added: “At Appear Here we believe that a store is more than the sum of its parts, It has the power to be the heartbeat of a community. Retailers are defined not by what they sell, but by the experience they promise, and we want the winning ideas to reflect that.”

This year’s entrants will also have to impress a judging panel of some of the biggest names in retail, fashion, technology and media, including designer Diane Von Furstenberg, Net-a-Porter founder, Natalie Massenet and Neil Blumenthal, co-founder of Warby Parker.

Interested brands have until midnight on February 18 to get their applications in.

Image: courtesy of Appear Here