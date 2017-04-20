Appear Here makes US debut

Appear Here, the London-based marketplace for short-term retail space, has made its US debut in New York City.

The firm, which was founded in 2013 by Ross Bailey, said on its blog that it was only a “matter of time before it went stateside” and that New York City was the perfect place to “kick off” its US expansion.

Appear Here’s mission is "to build a global network of spaces” to enable retailers to “make their ideas happen” and has been successful in London launching more than 2,500 pop-ups, and last year it also expanded to Paris as its first international location. The service has been used by brands such as Net-a-Porter, LVMH and Apple.

As part of the expansion, Appear Here has opened an office on Broadway to facilitate the pop-up spaces and has already partnered with some of the city’s well-known landlords including Thor Equities and Simon Property Group.

Appear Here was named one of the UK’s most innovative companies by Bloomberg and has raised 9.4 million dollars from investors since 2013 including Balderton Capital, Forward Partners and MMC Ventures.