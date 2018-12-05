Apricot to open first stand-alone US store

UK brand Apricot has announced it will be opening its first US stand-alone store in Boston, Massachusetts.

Opening in March 2019, the 4,000 square foot store will be located in the Natick Mall - the largest shopping centre in Boston - and will stock the brand’s full womenswear range.

The fashion chain already wholesale in America and hope to expand their reach in the country by opening their first bricks and mortar store.

Apricot owner and chief executive Philip Chaimo said in a statement: “Our product has been well received so far in North America giving us the confidence to go for a standalone USA store. The Natick Mall is comparable in location to our successful UK stores and we are optimistic the store will perform well.”

Apricot now has 800 concessions and stockists in Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Luxembourg, The USA and Canada.