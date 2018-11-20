Aquascutum launching store on JD.com

The British heritage brand opens an official flagship store on China’s largest e-commerce retailer, JD.com. The opening is coupled with Black Friday, offering steep discounts of up to 60 percent off.

Known for its iconic trench coats, Aquascutum will be offering their signature styles and a selection of merchandise on the new JD.com store.

“We are extremely happy to welcome another renowned U.K. brand to our family of international fashion brands,” commented Victor Hu, President of JD Fashion and Lifestyle in a statement. This partnership is said to be contributing towards JD’s vision of ‘Boundaryless Retail’, the ability for consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it.

Aquascutum was sold to Shangdong Ruyi in 2017 in a 117 million dollar deal. The Chinese Group have ambitious plans to compete with the luxury giant LVMH, and have revealed global deals targeting ‘affordable luxury’ earlier.