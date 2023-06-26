Aquazzura opens new three-storey boutique in London

Luxury accessories brand Aquazzura has opened a new flagship on New Bond Street in London that houses all the brand’s collection, including footwear, bags, jewellery and homeware.

The three-storey townhouse turned boutique, has been designed to represent the “unique Aquazzura atmosphere,” under the creative vision of Edgardo Osorio, founder and creative director of Aquazzura, and brought to life by Marie-Anne Oudejans, world-renowned Dutch artist and interior designer.

The outside of the building features an all-white façade to offer “a white canvas for Aquazzura’s refined, joyful spirit,” while inside Osorio and Oudejans have selected a Mediterranean-inspired palette, including aqua, pink and yellow, linked together with the brand’s iconic stripe motif.

Credits: Image: Aquazzura; New Bond Street, London flagship

The entrance is instantly recognisable by black and white awnings and wrapped columns. Upon entering, the customer is greeted by a handcrafted faux orange tree and the brand’s signature palette, enriched by nature-inspired detailing, hand painted palms, monkeys, and exotic birds.

The graphic black and white displays place the footwear collection in the spotlight, while aqua-toned versions of the same stripe and chevron patterns also decorate walls, columns, and ceilings, while the first floor embraces feminine shades of pink and highlights the brand’s latest handbag and jewellery collections.

Credits: Image: Aquazzura; New Bond Street, London flagship

Summery shade of yellow illuminates the second and last floor to showcase the Aquazzura Casa collection, which offers an array of colourful textiles, timeless porcelain and contemporary table accessories that embody Aquazzura's new era as a lifestyle brand.

Commenting on the new opening, Osorio, said in a statement: “It's a dream come true to open a little oasis of Italian style on New Bond Street. I wanted the new boutique Aquazzura to be full of small personal details, such as a part of my archive of sketches, and to bring joy to the street. Each floor has its own personality and colour palette.”

Credits: Image: Aquazzura; New Bond Street, London flagship

Credits: Image: Aquazzura; New Bond Street, London flagship

Credits: Image: Aquazzura; New Bond Street, London flagship