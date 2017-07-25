Arcadia Group moves into childrenswear with Outfit Kids

London - The Arcadia Group is set to step foot into a new market category, namely childrenswear. This September sees the debut launch of Outfit Kids, a style driven childrenswear brand set to offer on trend fashion for girls and boys between 18 months and 12 years of age.

The range aims to offer quality, value and style “for the fashionistas of the future” at an accessible price range, between 7 and 45 pounds. Outfit Kids is set to be offered in selected stand alone Outfit stores, as well as a number of Dorothy Perkins and Burton stores. The new brand will also be sold online via Arcadia Group’s Wallis, Dorothy Perkins and Burton websites.

Arcadia Group to launch Outfit Kids

Arcadia Group also aims to seek out new wholesale partners to offer the childrenswear brand around the world as well working with its current partners. "Launching a childrenswear range follows extensive customer research amongst families who shop across all the Arcadia brands, they told us that for their kids they wanted fun, stylish pieces that were good quality and that price was key. We listened, and delivered,” said Mitch Hughes, Buying Director in a statement.

The launch comes as the fashion retail group seeks to diversify its brand offering and reach a wider customer range as demand for stylish and affordable childrenswear apparel continues to rise in the UK. The childrenswear debut also sees Arcadia Group creating another additional revenue stream in boost its overall sales as consumers continue to shift their shopping habits.

Outfit Kids AW17 collection is set to launch early September, with a partywear collection to follow later in the season.

Photos: Arcadia Group