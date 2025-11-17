Arc’teryx expands into Austria with Vienna flagship

Arc’teryx is now expanding into Austria, opening its first store in Vienna.

The Canadian outerwear brand is continuing to expand its store network in the German-speaking region through the launch of a dedicated retail space for its Austrian customers from next year, Arc'teryx announced on Monday. The exact location and opening date of the store in the capital are not yet known.

The brand, which is part of the Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports Inc., will offer its complete range including performance apparel, footwear and accessories for climbing, hiking, trail running, skiing and snowboarding.

The news follows Arc’teryx's announcement of its third location in Germany, which is set to open in Hamburg in a few days.