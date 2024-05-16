Arc’teryx opens first ‘Alpha’ store concept in Toronto

Performance apparel retailer Arc’teryx has unveiled a new store concept in Toronto, Canada, aimed at “reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement”.

Dubbed ‘Alpha’, the new format will roll out through future store openings starting summer 2024, with each location to act as a hub for community engagement and a podium on which the brand will bolster its product care and repair services.

As such, the core to the concept is the expansion of Arc’teryx’s ReBirdTM initiative, which houses the brand’s care, repair, resale and upcycling practices, all of which will be offered at a larger iteration of the ReBirdTM Service Centre in the 9,274 square foot Toronto store, where customers can access a full suite of circular solutions.

Among the expanded offering will be an array of in-store repair services, including zipper repairs, panel replacements and heat-pressed internal patches. There will additionally be in-store after-sales assessments, in-store washing and care and education regarding product care.

The Toronto base will also provide shoppers with a Makers’ Table, where they can create their ideal outdoor apparel systems, with “expert product guides” to further be on hand to provide product knowledge and expertise.

In a release, Delaney Schweitzer, chief commercial officer at Arc’teryx, said: “Bloor Street [the road on which the store is located, ed.] will showcase our largest product assortment and unparalleled product care services through the ReBirdTM Service Centre.

“This store will provide the opportunity to connect with guests in person, supporting their mountain pursuits with high-performance, beautiful, and highly functional products alongside exceptional product knowledge and a deep love for the outdoors.”