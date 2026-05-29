Arc’teryx to open first store in Denmark

Canadian outdoor brand Arc’teryx is set to open its first-ever store in Denmark, Copenhagen, next month as it continues to roll out its retail strategy of opening 25 to 30 new stores globally each year.

Located at Pilestræde 16, the new brand store opens its doors to the public on June 11 and marks Arc'teryx's first physical presence in the Danish market. The retail location spans 443 square meters across two floors and features a ReBIRD Service Center that offers free repairs, washing, and maintenance to customers, in line with Arc’teryx’s broader approach to circularity and sustainability.

“Copenhagen is a world-renowned architecture and design hub, home to an authentic outdoor community that deeply values performance,” said Tobia Prevedello, General Manager EMEA, in a statement. “With our first brand store in Denmark, we are creating a hub to connect directly with this community. Our mission is to support our guests year-round—not only with our highest-level technical gear, but through community-led activities and our ReBIRD Service Center to extend the life of their products and enhance their outdoor pursuits.”

The new store will offer Arc’teryx’s core assortment, including trail, climb, and a curated selection of other technical outdoor gear, including footwear, packs, harnesses, and accessories. Later on in the year, the store will also offer the brand’s snow assortment and the Veilance collection, which will be available year-round.

In addition, the store will also feature a dedicated community area, where it will host events, film screenings, and workshops that include a local map showing the best spots for climbing, hiking, and trail running in and around Copenhagen. The move comes as more and more sportswear and outdoors retailers are cultivating stores that combine retail and community building.

To mark the opening of its first store in Denmark, Arc’teryx will host a series of events for the local community, inviting runners, climbers, and creatives to attend. These events include a bouldering event in partnership with Bison Boulders on June 12, and a grand opening party on June 20.

Arc’teryx is currently in the midst of a major retail growth phase, with plans to open between 25 and 30 new stores annually, with the long-term goal of operating between 500 and 600 branded stores worldwide. Arc’teryx currently operates more than 160 stores worldwide, and has more than 2,400 stockists.