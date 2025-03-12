Arket expanding in the UK and opening its first store in Ireland

Nordic fashion and lifestyle brand Arket, part of the H&M Group, is expanding its presence in the UK with the opening of a new flagship store in London, alongside the opening of its first flagship store in Ireland in Dublin, both due to open later this year.

The London flagship will be located on Kings Road in the vibrant Chelsea district and will mark the brand’s fourth physical location in the UK’s capital, following previous openings on Regent Street, Covent Garden, and at Selfridges.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director of Arket, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to continue building our presence in London, a city that holds a special place in our hearts after opening our very first Arket store on Regent Street in 2017.

“We look forward to deepening our relationship with our local customers and inviting them to explore our curated, modern-day market offering.”

The London King’s Road store will feature ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men, childrenswear, body care, and interior design items.

Arket Dublin flagship Credits: Arket

The Dublin flagship will open in the heart of the Irish capital’s key shopping area at the junction of Dawson Street and Nassau Street, within the mixed-use development Grafton Place.

The Dublin store will be a lifestyle destination combining a curated selection of womenwear, menswear and childrenswear, as well as beauty and homeware, alongside its signature Nordic-style cafe.

Wohlfahrt added: “We are very excited to announce this upcoming store opening of our Arket flagship store in Dublin and to finally meet our Irish customers face-to-face.

“The store will enable us to present our full brand experience and build a closer relationship with them.”