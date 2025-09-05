Arket opens first store in Ireland

Arket is venturing into the retail landscape of Ireland. The H&M-owned brand has unveiled its first physical store in the region. Located at 60 Dawson Street in Dublin, the 810 square metre space spans two floors.

Within the store, Arket stocks a full assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories for both men and women, as well as childrenswear, body care and interior design.

Arket's Dublin store. Credits: Arket.

Mirroring the brand’s international retail network, the Irish location also features the Arket Café, where it serves a seasonal vegetarian menu, Nordic-inspired pastries and specialty coffee.

The interior itself embraces Arket’s signature aesthetics, incorporating its monochrome palette of greys and natural materials into an area adorned with greenery.

Arket's Dublin store. Credits: Arket.

Speaking on the opening, the brand’s managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our first Arket location in Ireland with this beautiful flagship store in the centre of Dublin.

“We look forward to connecting with our local customers and inviting them to explore our vision for a more beautiful everyday life.”