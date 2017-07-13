Fashionunited
Arket Regent Street store to open August 25
RETAIL

Arket Regent Street store to open August 25

Georgie Lillington
|

Arket, the newest retail concept from the H&M Group will reportedly open their first UK store on August 25th on London’s Regent Street.

The highly-anticipated debut store opening is slated for early autumn, according to a report from German trade magazine, Textilwirtschaft (TW).

Arket, a new retail concept is described by H&M Group as ‘a modern-day market that will offer essential products for men, women, children and the home’. The store offering will be made up of Arket’s own lines as well as, according to TW, an array of brands including Adidas, Nike, Diemme, Hestra and Tricker. Each flagship will also have a vegetarian cafe - described by the group as having been ‘based on the New Nordic Kitchen and its vision of quality ingredients and healthy living.’

The London store will be Arket’s first of five store launches, with openings in Munich, Brussels, Copenhagen and Stockholm to follow.

    • Photo courtesy of H&M Group website
