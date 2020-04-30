Arket to launch in China with Tmall digital flagship

Arket is to open a digital flagship store on Alibaba Group’s B2C e-commerce platform Tmall in August, marking the H&M Group-owned brand’s first expansion outside of Europe.

The Stockholm-based brand will offer a variety of its “functional yet playful” aesthetic pieces across all its ranges at the flagship store.

“We already have a strong following in China and look forward to developing an even closer relationship to the creative communities there,” said Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt in a statement. “Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new customers, and we’re excited to build a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way.”

Launched in 2017, Arket currently has 20 stores across major European cities including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin as well as an international online store.