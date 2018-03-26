Arket to open first store outside of London in Bluewater

London - Arket, the H&M Group's latest brand, is set to open its first store outside of London this spring.

Located in Bluewater shopping center in Kent, the 11,000 square foot store marks Arket's fourth store opening in the UK. Set to offer the brand's full range of Scandinavian inspired women's, men's and children's wear as well as homewear, the new store in Bluewater's Guildhall is set to open its doors this May.

“Arket’s selection of Bluewater for its first UK store outside London reaffirms the center’s position as the destination of choice for international brands seeking somewhere special from which to launch their expansion," said Russell Loveland, portfolio director at Landsec, one of Bluewater's co-owners and asset manager in a statement. "Arket has a refreshing take on long-lasting design and quality that will appeal to our guests, and the brand’s focus on their in-store experience reflects our own ethos. Arket is an outstanding addition to Bluewater.”

The new store opening comes after Arket's debut in Amsterdam earlier this and ahead of its store opening in Stockholm, slated to open this summer. “Landsec really understands the Arket brand and, in doing so, has delivered the perfect location for our move outside of London," added Sam Miller, head of expansion at H&M Group. "There is a tangible sense of quality at Bluewater that complements Arket and we are going to be in great company on the Guildhall. We are very excited to be opening at Bluewater this spring.”

A post shared by ARKET (@arketofficial) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Arket previously opened its first store on Regent Street in August 2017, launching online simultaneously in 18 countries. A month later, the brand opened its second store in Covent Garden, London and expanded across Europe, opening stores in Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Photo: Arket, Bluewater. Courtesy of Landsec