Arket to open first Swedish store in Stockholm.

The Swedish fashion group, Hennes & Mauritz AB has shared plans to open fifth store of new brand Arket in home city, Stockholm.

The Stockholm store is set to open in spring 2018 and follows on from the brands main launch in London this autumn. Arket’s first store in Sweden is to be located in the famous shopping district Bibliotekstan, housed in a distinctive Swedish ‘National Romantic’ style building that dates back to 1897 and is situated at Biblioteksgatan 9.

Managing Director of Arket, Lars Axelsson says: "We are very fortunate to be opening our first hometown store on Biblioteksgatan, where we’ll find ourselves in great company".

The new store will house products for men, women, children and the home and will also have a café based on the New Nordic Food Manifesto fulfilling Arket’s mission ‘to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products designed to be used and loved for a long time.’

Arket’s online store, soon to be available in 17 countries, will be launching the same day as the flagship store opens on London’s Regent Street. Additional Arket stores in Brussels, Copenhagen and Munich are set to open shortly after the brand’s debut in London.

