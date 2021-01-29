Arket to open its first physical store in China

H&M-owned Arket has announced plans to open its first physical store in China this autumn.

The flagship store will be located in Beijing and will stock a mix of the Stockholm-based brand’s wardrobe staples and seasonal fashion drops for both women and men.

The store will also feature an Arket cafe and stock an assortment of beauty and home items.

“We are incredibly happy to announce our upcoming opening in Beijing and we are looking forward to finally meeting our many Chinese customers in person,” said Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt in a statement.

“The new store gives us an opportunity to welcome people into our world and invite them to experience the rich diversity of our collections - from beautifully-made fabrics and fashion designs to nature-inspired interiors, sustainable childrenswear and contemporary Swedish cuisine.”

The physical store is the latest step of the Nordic band’s expansion into Asia. The company made its debut into the Chinese market in August with the launch of its digital flagship store on Alibaba Group’s B2C e-commerce platform Tmall.

In late 2020 the brand also announced plans to open its first store in South Korea early this year.