Arket to open its first store in Greece

Nordic design and lifestyle brand Arket, part of the H&M Group, is continuing its international expansion with the opening of its first store in Greece.

The new store will be located in Athens and is due to open this year to become the brand’s first physical destination in Greece.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director at Arket, said in a statement: “Athens, with its unique blend of ancient heritage and vibrant contemporary culture, provides the perfect backdrop for our modern design destination.

“We look forward to connecting with local customers in person and inviting them to explore everything Arket has to offer.”

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Arket is billed as “a modern-day market and lifestyle brand,” offering ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men, and children, complemented by homeware and a seasonal vegetarian café and coffee shop inspired by simplicity, nature, and the aesthetics of slow living.

Arket's first store opened in August 2017 on Regent Street in London. It now has 40 physical stores across Europe, China, and Korea and an online store that ships to more than 70 destinations worldwide.