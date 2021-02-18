Arket to open its first store in Seoul, Korea

Nordic fashion and lifestyle brand Arket is to open its first flagship store in Seoul, Korea on February 26.

Located inside The Hyundai Seoul, a new department store in the centre of Yeouido, the new store will mark Arket’s first physical destination in Asia.

Arket managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, said in a statement: “We are very excited to announce the opening of Arket’s new store in Korea, which is our first physical store in Asia. It is a fantastic opportunity to meet our existing Korean following face to face, and to welcome new customers to a complete Arket experience of modern responsible fashion and interiors, and contemporary Swedish cuisine.”

The new Seoul store occupies 8,000 square foot on one floor and will offer a wide selection of products from all Arket concepts, including women, men, children, and the home, representing what the brand calls “a unique expression of the modern-day market”.

The flagship will also feature an Arket café that will present a vegetarian menu offering hot and cold beverages, pastries and snacks.

Arket’s Seoul store opens on February 26.

