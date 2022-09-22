Armani Exchange unveils London flagship store

The Armani Group has opened its third A|X Armani Exchange store in London, following recent openings in Milan, Amsterdam and Berlin, as it continues to reinforce the brand’s presence in Europe.

The new London store, located at 129 Regent Street, spans 3,121 square feet across two levels and houses women's clothing, accessories, eyewear and watches on the ground floor, with the men's collections showcased on the first floor.

Image: Armani Exchange

The space has been designed by founder Giorgio Armani in collaboration with his team of architects, added the brand, and adopts the same minimal concept as the other new-gen spaces to convey a sense of fluidity and modernity.

Design highlights include oak-effect slats for walls that also provide support for product shelving, pale stone-effect floors to amplify the space, and a contrasting black ceiling.

Image: Armani Exchange

There is also a focus on keeping environmental impact to a minimum when choosing materials, finishes, and lighting. All metal and glass elements are removable, reusable and recyclable. While the lighting system uses the latest generation LED technology to minimise waste.

The store also features cutting-edge systems and technologies to enhance the customer’s shopping experience with videowalls, ‘Smart Check Out’ and ‘POS in mobility’ to dynamize payments.