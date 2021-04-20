Armani opens store at Braintree Village

Italian luxury label Armani has opened its first outlet in Essex at Braintree Village.

The 1,889 square foot store is situated next to Polo Ralph Lauren and joins other brands at the shopping destination including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Timberland.

It marks the first new signing at Braintree Village in 2021, following the addition of 11 new stores last year.

“Across our outlet portfolio, designer brands are an important part of the offer, and provide another compelling reason for our guests to visit us,” said Landsec managing director Bruce Findlay in a statement.

He continued: “As a globally respected name, Armani is a brilliant addition to our array of internationally recognised and independent names at Braintree Village, complementing the existing luxury offer in our retail line-up. We are very pleased Armani have chosen Braintree Village, and to be safely welcoming customers back to our destination.”