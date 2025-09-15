Arne opens first permanent store

Contemporary clothing brand Arne has opened its first permanent store after hosting a series of pop-up locations. The new standalone flagship, spanning 6,750 square feet, is located at Liverpool One, where the brand had previously hosted temporary activations.

Within the space, Arne offers clothing and footwear across menswear and womenswear collections. Next to this, the brand’s in-store ice cream and bakery concept, Arne Bites, is also offered.

Arne store at Liverpool One. Credits: Landsec.

The site itself takes on a “clean aesthetic”, a press release by landlord Landsec said, with steel walls, mirrors and marble reflecting Arne’s signature look.

In a statement, co-founders of the brand, Ryan and Reece Broadhurst, said opening the store in such a “perfect location” meant a lot to them after successfully operating two pop-ups.

They continued: “We wanted to bring something to Liverpool that’s never been done before: a store fit-out of this level, calculated down to the pound per square foot, while keeping our product prices accessible.

Arne store at Liverpool One. Credits: Landsec.

“Our goal is simple, to give you more value than ever before and deliver one of the best shopping experiences you’ve ever had, all whilst having a good chance at being able to afford the products inside the store.”

For Liverpool One, meanwhile, Arne’s store debut reflects a growing trend for digitally native brands to commit to the shopping destination through both short and long-term commercial opportunities.

The site has already welcomed 15 new brands this year, including TFG London’s largest multibrand flagship.