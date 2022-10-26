Aromatherapy Associates announces Christmas pop-up

UK wellness brand Aromatherapy Associates is opening a festive pop-up in London to showcase its Christmas collection.

The pop-up will be located at 15 Bateman Street and will run from 5pm on November 3 and between 11am and 8pm on November 4.

The apartment pop-up shop will be inspired by the winter solstice and will offer an immersive multi-sensory experience into the world of Aromatherapy Associates as it brings to life its premium Christmas collection.

Consumers will be able to shop the full Aromatherapy Associates Christmas collection and any purchases made at the pop-up will be eco-gift wrapped professionally for free and finished with a hand-calligraphed tag.

The pop-up will also host wreath-making workshops and mini hand and arm massages.