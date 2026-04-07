As Colour's European expansion: a look inside the new Amsterdam store

New Zealand-based apparel brand As Colour has opened in the Netherlands. It is the brand's first European store. For its first location, it has chosen the Negen Straatjes shopping district.

Internationally, the brand has 27 stores and six distribution centres across Europe, the United States, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The Amsterdam store opening marks its 28th store worldwide.

As Colour was founded in Auckland in 2005. The brand develops 'blank apparel': basic pieces that are worn as minimalist clothing items and also used for personalisation, such as screen printing and embroidery. The collections are designed in New Zealand and include T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and headwear.

Take a first look at the store through the images below.

As Colour in Amsterdam. Credits: As Colour

As Colour in Amsterdam. Credits: As Colour

As Colour in Amsterdam. Credits: As Colour

As Colour in Amsterdam. Credits: As Colour