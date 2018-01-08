Asda launches click-and-collect automated tower

Asda has launched the UK’s first automated power tower that can dispense online orders in less than 60 seconds at its Trafford Park store.

The parcel tower, which stands 16 foot tall an 8 foot wide, acts as a parcel vending machine where customers can pick up online orders from the supermarket’s fashion brand George at Asda, as well as selected third-party partners including Asos, Missguided and Decathlon.

The technology has launched in the UK following successful trials of the parcel tower by parent company Walmart in the US, and as well as allowing collection of orders, it also takes returns.

All customers need to do to pick up their order using the tower is to scan a barcode sent to their smartphone and the tower will retrieve the order.

The collect tower can hold up to 500 parcels and has already served more than 1,500 local customers since being installed at the end of last year.

Neil Drake, Asda’s toyou - retail process, systems and innovation manager, said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to work with our parent company Walmart in the US to bring this new exciting technology to the UK, so far it’s been a huge success for them.

“We know speed and convenience are important factors to customers and partners of our toyou service, and we’re always looking for new ways to bring that to them. The Parcel Towers are the latest example of how we’re using new technology to save our customers time and money.”

Image: courtesy of Asda