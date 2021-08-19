Asda partners with fashion retailer Missguided

George at Asda has launched a partnership with online fashion retailer Missguided.

It will see Missguided’s collection of dresses, blouses and co-ords available through 100 Asda stores and online at the George website. The wide selection will include a number of pieces from womenswear label G21 and items from the Holy Field athleisure collection.

The partnership is part of George’s strategy to appeal to younger generation shoppers, connecting with them through fashion-forward clothing brands they know well. Missguided has been a front runner in trend-led clothing since it was launched in 2009. The online retailer gets its influences from social media and popular culture to bring large collections at a fast pace.

Combined expertise

“We’ve already launched with a number of third-party brands to offer their products online and in our stores, using our combined expertise to create a compelling customer proposition for younger shoppers,” said Zoe Matthews, vice president of George, in a statement. “A focus on test and learn and agile processes has enabled us to do this at pace, taking learnings from each to continually improve the customer experience.”

The retailer has previously partnered with In The Style, Lee and Wrangler, Threadbare, Brave Soul and Girls on Film, all of which are currently available at select Asda stores and online. The line of partnerships follows an announcement by George earlier this year stating that it will partner with a total of 16 to 20 third party brands over 2021.

Matthews added: “We continue to grow the roster of brands we’re able to offer, with more exciting collaborations planned that complement our core George fashion business.”