Asda plots 10 more George concept stores

Supermarket giant Asda is continuing the rollout of its George concept stores, revealing plans to open 10 new locations across the UK.

The first dedicated George store to open this year will be unveiled on March 12 in Peterborough. Here, the existing Asda Living location in Brotherhood Shopping Park will be relaunched under the new concept.

The upcoming opening marks a new phase in Asda’s strategy to transition its Asda Living portfolio to the George format, through which it offers expanded ranges of the retailer’s clothing brand, as well as a contemporary layout and improved services.

The decision to venture further into this field comes as Asda reports strong performance at the initial George concept stores opened in Leeds and Hull last year. According to the retailer, the two locations “delivered an overwhelmingly positive customer response”, boosting its confidence in the new format.

In a statement, George’s managing director, Liz Evans, said the Peterborough opening was a key milestone for the George store rollout, with “huge potential” seen “to make George a destination brand in its own right”.

“This new format lets us showcase a bigger, more inspiring range in a modern, easy-to-shop environment, and Peterborough, with its loyal customers and strong demand, was the natural choice for this next phase,” Evans said.