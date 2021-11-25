Asda to drop exclusive pre-loved Gucci pieces

As the House of Gucci film begins dropping in cinemas throughout the UK, supermarket retailer Asda has hopped on the Gucci frenzy with the launch of an exclusive preloved selection of pieces from the luxury design house.

George at Asda has “hidden” 30 Gucci garments across their stores, challenging customers to seek out the vintage treasures in their local supermarket. The Gucci hunt was established in partnership with Asda’s sustainability ally, PreLoved, with teasers of where to find the pieces on social media hoping to encourage shoppers to join the hunt.

Items will be available from as little as 12 pounds and are set to be hidden in stores from November 26.

Asda’s secondhand expansion

The supermarket’s collaboration with PreLoved, announced earlier in the year, falls in line with its ‘George for Good’ commitment. The partnership allows shoppers to purchase vintage pieces in 50 of its stores across the UK.

It also aligns with George at Asda’s strategy of appealing to younger target groups, also seen in recent partnerships with MissGuided and New Look.

“Whether you are a lover of vintage or just want to make more sustainable choices, our hand-picked PreLoved pieces are always a treasure trove of gems and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us,” said Lauren Mallins, from George at Asda, in a release.

To complement the launch, Asda has asked buyers to use the hashtags #PreLoved and #HouseofGucci when sharing their Gucci finds on social media.