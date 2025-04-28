Asda to trial George stand-alone store in Leeds

Supermarket giant Asda has said it will be trialling a George stand-alone store concept at an existing Asda Living site in Leeds, which will undergo a rebrand before opening again on May 10. The store is set to be “completely transformed”, with a new layout to be implemented showcasing George clothing, homeware, toys, baby items and a café.

The site will debut with the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection, which will sit alongside various celebrity collaborations the retailer has launched. New services will also be rolled out in the space, including self-serve checkouts and Click & Collect stations.

Its implementation comes as a response to the “incredibly successful” Asda Living store, which had offered everything non-food under one roof, the company’s chief commercial officer of George and Retail stores, Liz Evans, said in a release. However, “as retail habits evolve and customer expectations rise”, Asda sought ways of delivering “an experience that continues to meet-and exceed-the needs of today’s shopper”.

Evans continued: “Our plans for the new George concept store in Leeds are really exciting and will offer a unique format that truly sets us apart from competitors. We believe this new approach along with our focus on value, quality, and standout hero categories will continue to differentiate us in the market and we look forward to hearing what our customers think.”

George has been a strong performing category for Asda in recent years, and was noted to have helped drive a 5.8 percent increase to the company’s adjusted EBITDA for FY24. In Q3, like-for-like sales for the brand also grew 4.9 percent, with an uptick in its back-to-school range cited as a contributing factor.