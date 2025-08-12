Asics plans 200 stores in India by 2026

Japanese sportswear firm Asics has opened its largest flagship store in Delhi's Connaught Place, a move that signals a significant push for the brand in the Indian market. The store is designed to be a visual landmark, featuring a custom graffiti mural that blends brand’ core philosophy of "Sound Mind, Sound Body" with Delhi's rich cultural heritage. Shoppers can also explore dedicated product zones and impactful wall displays.

The new store reflects Asics' broader strategy to capitalise on India's booming footwear market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent. Bolstered by strong domestic growth, the company plans to expand its retail presence to 200 stores by the end of 2026. This expansion will include the opening of its first company-owned store later this year. While traditionally known for high-performance athletic footwear, the brand is also focusing on its SportStyle collection to attract a wider audience interested in lifestyle and athleisure wear.

ASICS is positioned in the premium segment of the Indian footwear market, with about 75 percent of its products priced above Rs12,000. This pricing strategy places it in direct competition with the top-tier performance shoes from rivals like Nike and Adidas.