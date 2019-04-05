Asos changes its return policy to prevent "serial returners"

Fashion e-commerce giant Asos has updated its return policy, and not because the retailer wants to add convenience to its customer's experience. Under its new policy, Asos will "investigate and take action" if it notices returns are being carried out in an unusual way.

Earlier this year, the international retailer had shared that it would blacklist "serial returners," which are shoppers who buy clothes online, wear them and then return the items for a refund. Asos sent an email to its shoppers outlining the change to its return policy and warning that it would deactivate the accounts of serial returners.

Asos wrote, "If we notice an unusual pattern of returns activity that doesn't sit right: eg we suspect someone is actually wearing their purchases and then returning them or ordering and returning loads - way, waaay more than even the most loyal Asos customer would order - then we might have to deactivate the account and any associated accounts."

The company added that it needs to ensure its returns are made in a way that is sustainable for it as well as the environment. Asos also encouraged its shoppers to contact customer care if they feel their account has been incorrectly deactivated.