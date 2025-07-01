Asos continues push in the US with Fourth of July weekend pop-up

British online retailer Asos is continuing to drive growth and brand awareness in the US with a new pop-up for the Fourth of July weekend at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York State.

The pop-up, in collaboration with Nylon’s residency at The Surf Lodge, will run from July 2 to 6 and offer a curated selection of summer-ready womenswear styles.

The opening follows the successful debut of Asos’ first-ever US pop-up in New York City last month, as the British retailer continues to bring its digital-first experience to life to connect with its US customer base through “culture-driven physical touchpoints”.

In a statement, Asos said by having a presence at The Surf Lodge, a summer destination, the online retailer would be “meeting customers where they are, blending fashion with lifestyle in an environment that resonates with its audience”.

The retail activation will feature a mix of Asos-owned and partner brands, including Asos Design, Topshop, Arrange, Aria Cove, and South Beach, as well as a limited-edition Asos x Surf Lodge x Nylon sweatshirt, which will be exclusive to the pop-up.

Rendering of the Asos pop-up at The Surf Lodge in Montauk Credits: Asos

The selection it adds has been curated to “perfectly suit Montauk’s seasonal clientele,” with prices ranging from 10 to 300 US dollars.

Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge, said: “We’re always looking to create moments that feel fresh, fun, and a little unexpected. Partnering with Asos and Nylon for Fourth of July weekend brings together fashion, music, and that signature Surf Lodge energy. It’s the kind of weekend that defines summer in Montauk.”

Asos adds that the Montauk pop-up is the brand's latest shoppable activation and has plans for further brand experiences for key markets later this year.