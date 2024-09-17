Asos expands H&M Group partnership with addition of Arket

Asos is building on its relationship with the H&M Group through the exclusive launch of its Nordic design brand Arket. The label’s autumn/winter 2024 collection is now available via the British e-tailer, expanding its reach whilst growing the offering of Asos itself.

In a release, Asos said the launch reflected “a shared commitment to providing customers with timeless fashion essentials, building on Asos’s established relationship with the H&M Group”.

Commenting on the news, Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of creative at Asos, said: “We’re excited to welcome Arket to our industry-leading roster of partner brands, continuing our commitment to our customers to offer the best in fashion.

“This collaboration brings together the best of both brands, allowing our customers to explore and style the AW24 collection in their own unique way.”

To Asos, Arket will be bringing a menswear collection that incorporates tailoring, fitted designs, rib jerseys, T-shirts and loose-shape denim, putting forth “a wardrobe designed to last for seasons to come”.

The line is described to infuse “British heritage and utility references with a Nordic point of view”, as evidenced by the hero piece, a wool car coat, which has been reinterpreted through a long silhouette.