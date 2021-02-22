Asos expands Topshop and Topman ranges

Asos doubles Topshop and Topman offering, following its purchase of the two brands from Arcadia, and is launching a two-week international targeted customer awareness campaign.

Topshop and Topman have been stocked on Asos since 2019 and the e-tailer is looking to inform customers of both brands that they can now shop from Asos following its acquisition at the start of the month.

The social-led campaign will run across YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram for two weeks from today, February 22, and is targeted at driving awareness among customers in the UK, US and Germany.

The campaign coincides with the first major drops of new product from the brands on Asos since the acquisition and marks the first moment that customers will be able to access a wider range of items on the platform.

Asos explained that Topshop and Topman product has already doubled since early February, with plans in place to double it again over the next few weeks.

José Antonio Ramos, chief commercial officer at Asos, said in a statement: “Topshop and Topman were well-established, strong-performing brands on Asos prior to the acquisition, and we know our customers loved them just as much as us.

“Their integration with Asos is going well, and our long-term plans to revitalise the brands and inject new life into them will translate into more new, exciting and fashion-led products launching in the months ahead.”

The campaign will also include activations and new customer discount codes in the UK and Germany, alongside Asos running 25 percent-off promotions for each of the brands across Europe, Australia and the US on Monday and Tuesday.

Asos acquired Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands for 265 million pounds from Arcadia on February 1.

