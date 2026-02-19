Asos launches hybrid virtual try-on via its app

E-commerce giant Asos has introduced a new hybrid virtual try-on feature for shoppers using its IOS app with the goal of providing users with a more personalised experience.

Launched in partnership with AI fashion platform AIUTA, the feature will initially allow shoppers to digitally try-on 10,000 products via either an image they uploaded themselves, or by choosing an AI-generated virtual model.

By introducing the try-on format, Asos hopes to remove any friction in the online purchasing journey, instilling more confidence in a shopper’s purchase by showing how products may look on them.

In a statement, Melissa Lam, head of digital product at Asos, said: “We know customers want the confidence of seeing how something will really look, but don’t want to be pushed into doing it one way.

“Our hybrid approach meets them where they are, giving everyone a try-on option that feels right for them.”

The feature will initially be available to select UK and US customers before a broader rollout.