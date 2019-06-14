Asos launches its first augmented reality feature

Asos has launched an experimental new augmented reality feature on its app, called Virtual Catwalk, which will test run on Asos Design products.

The new shopping experience marks the online fashion retailer’s first augmented reality (AR) experience and aims to offer customers a new way of viewing its products in real life.

The feature, developed in partnership with London-based augmented reality firm, HoloMe, is available now through the Asos app on iOS 11.3 devices and above globally and will be trialled across 100 new-in Asos Design products.

All customers need to do is point their smartphone camera at any suitable flat surface and click the ‘AR’ button on the product page in-app, and they will be able to view models as if they are walking in front of them.

Janosch Amstutz, chief executive at HoloMe, said in a statement: “By allowing the consumer to bring mobile shopping into their own physical space, we can create a more intimate buying experience. We are excited to see how our technology can be used as a new way to communicate to the customer.”

The test is part of Asos’ ongoing experimentation with new technology, in recent months, it has launched an Action on Google Assistant, allowing customers to shop with just their voice, and has introduced an AI-driven Fit Assistant to help customers get the right size, first time.

The online retailer is also trialling other AR features, including a tool which allows customers to view products on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.

Image: courtesy of Asos